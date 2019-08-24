Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,505,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,243,000 after acquiring an additional 138,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,262,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 592,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 561,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,015 shares during the period.

FTSM remained flat at $$60.15 during trading on Friday. 445,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,216. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

