Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 102,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,230. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.