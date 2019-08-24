Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.32 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

ACN stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.81. 2,180,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,350. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

