Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,092 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

