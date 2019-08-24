Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 304,764 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 598,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 167,830 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. 118,549,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,911,320. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.