Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 716 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 840,984 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.