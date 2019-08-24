Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.31, 255,997 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 390,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kupfer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 25,169 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $113,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.