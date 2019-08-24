Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 129 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.25. The company had a trading volume of 750,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.