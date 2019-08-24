Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after buying an additional 1,273,377 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 271.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,116,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after buying an additional 815,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.52. 13,932,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

