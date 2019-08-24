Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 17,855,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,537,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

