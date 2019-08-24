Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

