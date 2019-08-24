Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 704 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.13. 1,125,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,767. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $483,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.