Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 387,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90,047 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $90,801.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 125,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.