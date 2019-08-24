Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $85.44, 561,438 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 672,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.16.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock worth $82,651,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after acquiring an additional 956,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,288,000 after acquiring an additional 769,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

