MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a positive rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

