Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.51, 388,898 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 223,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

