Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

