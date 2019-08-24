Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.51 and last traded at $148.08, approximately 1,051,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,450,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.19.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $155.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Get Mongodb alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total transaction of $3,471,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.