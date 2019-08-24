Monolith Price Tops $0.51 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, Monolith has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.09 or 0.04920391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

