Mooncoin Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $456.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00723476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015795 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,946,207,398 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.