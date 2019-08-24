More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Achieves $98,035.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. More Coin has a total market cap of $98,035.00 and $1,114.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.01323046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

