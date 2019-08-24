Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.78.

ETR stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Entergy has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,766 shares in the company, valued at $20,576,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 151.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1,469.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 391.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

