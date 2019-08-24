Morgan Stanley Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 2,100

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,335 ($30.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,936 ($25.30) to GBX 1,949 ($25.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,031.18 ($26.54).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,362.50 ($17.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,614.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,621.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

