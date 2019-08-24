Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 20,353 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $3,177,510.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,603,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,742,947.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN opened at $153.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $158.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 419.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,848 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 604.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

