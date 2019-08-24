M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 674,968 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,877.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 117,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.90. 495,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,915. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

