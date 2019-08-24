Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 93,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

