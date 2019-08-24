Narrative Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $248,315.00 and approximately $9,057.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00260861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BiteBTC, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

