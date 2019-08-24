National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

ONEOK stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,947. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $72.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

