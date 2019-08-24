National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 949,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

