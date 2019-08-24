National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,949,000 after acquiring an additional 636,563 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.