National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 436,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,056. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

