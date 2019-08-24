National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,762 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,018,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after buying an additional 115,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,017 shares of company stock worth $1,076,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

