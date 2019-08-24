National Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000.

NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $96.90.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.