National Asset Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.