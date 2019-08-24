National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 30,000 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 175,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.41 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

