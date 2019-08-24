National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 473.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 473.33 ($6.18).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other National Express Group news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02). Also, insider Dean K. Finch bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £74,880 ($97,843.98).

LON:NEX traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 427 ($5.58). 386,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.25. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 450.20 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

