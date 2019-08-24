National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

NNN opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

