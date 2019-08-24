New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP decreased its holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 974,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 8,437,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,546. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

