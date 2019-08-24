New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 726,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,622. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.