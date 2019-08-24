New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NYSE VMC traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $139.73. 803,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $144.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.