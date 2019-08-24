New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 201.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $87.42. 878,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.