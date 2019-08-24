New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $2,011,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,565. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. 1,393,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

