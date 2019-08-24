New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.73 and its 200 day moving average is $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $1,818,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,610 shares of company stock worth $7,770,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

