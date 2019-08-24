New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after buying an additional 174,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,728. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.