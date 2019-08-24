New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. 791,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

