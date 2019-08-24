Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Nidec has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

