Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Nike by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Nike by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nike by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $92,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Nike by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,445. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

