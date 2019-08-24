NIX Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $32.15 and $5.60. NIX has a market cap of $5.33 million and $78,277.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,105.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.01877377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.03027230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00725359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00793480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00495644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00137452 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

