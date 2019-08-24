Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.82

Shares of Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and traded as high as $25.70. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 600 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Nobility Homes Company Profile

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

