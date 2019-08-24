NoLimitCoin Hits Market Cap of $940,097.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $940,097.00 and approximately $11,262.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,966,435 coins and its circulating supply is 403,966,435 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.